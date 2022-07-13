Precious Moments Preschool Launches a New Curriculum With Nutrition and Enriched Programs
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The curriculum comprises enriched learning programs specifically designed for children between the ages of 2 to 6 that feature a variety of proven learning techniques, along with a quality nutrition plan that provides two meals a day.
Precious Moments Preschool, a reputed preschool, has recently launched a comprehensive curriculum that includes nutrition and enriched programs, formulated to nurture children physically and intellectually. The preschool emphasizes teaching children by immersing them in a fun and supportive environment where they are encouraged to develop and grow through experiential learning. Understanding the need to equip children with fundamental skills needed to succeed in school, the preschool focuses on language and literacy development which it considers essential for socializing, communicating, and gathering information.
Under the new curriculum, children between the age of 18 months and 6 years are categorized into three age groups where different goals are set according to their level of learning ability. A wide range of subjects including language and literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, STEAM, geography, social and emotional development, and physical skills are taught to the children under a structure where the level of depth, expanse, and complexity of the subjects increase with progression in age.
STEAM that stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, is a major feature of the curriculum. It is an educational approach to learning that uses these branches of studies as access points for guiding and stimulating children’s inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking. The courses teach children how to implement steam in real-life projects that encourages them to engage in experiential learning, persist in problem-solving, take thoughtful risks, embrace collaboration, and work through creative processes. Music and dance remain an integral part of learning through all age groups.
Speaking about how much she loves the children, the preschool’s owner Priyanka Bansai said, “We cannot have everything but whatever we have is precious. Our children are our future. I wanted to start a place where children feel like a second home with second parents (teachers). I feel love and care can teach anything to anyone.”
With the nutrition program introduced, breakfast and lunch are served every day from an alternating menu comprising a wide variety of delightful, healthy, and nutritious food items made from mostly organic ingredients. While the breakfast menu is usually a mixed balance of carbohydrates, protein, and fat for keeping energy levels high, lunch features Chinese, American, and Indian dishes.
About Precious Moment Preschool: Owned by Priyanka Bansal, Precious Moment Preschool is one of the most reputed preschools in Sunnyvale. Offering care to children between the age of 2 to 6, it also operates as a daycare center in Sunnyvale CA.
