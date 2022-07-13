Dehumidifiers Market Demand Escalates With The Development Of Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

Dehumidifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wastewater sector or wastewater treatment plants uses dehumidifiers extensively. High humidity levels within the treatment plants can cause metal corrosion, paint deterioration, and electrical component failure. A dehumidifier helps to control the humidity levels. Demand for dehumidifiers is increasing as new wastewater treatment infrastructure is developed. Water shortages globally, along with changing demographics, has boosted demand for better wastewater management, resulting in an increase in the market for dehumidifiers. Coldwater exposes holding, treatment, and filtration tanks, pipes, and pump room equipment to potential damage as their surface temperatures can dip below the room's dew point temperature. The room dew point temperature can be kept three to five degrees below the coldest surface temperature with the use of an industrial dehumidification system. This helps in the control of moisture development on metal surfaces and the prevention of premature equipment corrosion.

The global dehumidifiers market size is expected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2021 to $5.32 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.5%. The global dehumidifiers market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 and reach $7.35 billion in 2031.

Growing adoption of the dehumidifier in food packaging and processing is expected to drive the dehumidifiers market growth. According to the dehumidifiers industry overview, refrigerant dehumidifiers are the most efficacious and cost-effective way to reduce levels of moisture in the air and maintain desired humidity level to optimize the quality of food products. For instance, according to Origincorp, use of dehumidifiers keeps the production, processing and storage facility clean and humidity regulated as it improves hygiene.

Major players covered in the global dehumidifiers industry are Munters Group, Electrolux AB, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc.

TBRC’s dehumidifiers market report is segmented by product type into chemical absorbent, heat pump, ventilating dehumidifier, by application into commercial, industrial, residential, by end-user into cold condensation, sorption, warm condensation, other technologies.

Dehumidifiers Market 2022 – By Product Type (Chemical Absorbent, Heat Pump, Ventilating Dehumidifier), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), By Technology (Cold Condensation, Sorption, Warm Condensation), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a dehumidifiers market overview, forecast dehumidifiers market size and growth for the whole market, dehumidifiers market segments, geographies, dehumidifiers market trends, dehumidifiers market drivers, dehumidifiers market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and dehumidifiers market shares.

