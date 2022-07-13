AirlineRatings.com Airline of the Year Awards 2022
AirlineRatings.com, the world’s only safety, product and COVID rating website has announced Qatar Airways as its Airline of the Year for 2022.
Qatar Airways is being honoured for its multi-award-winning in-flight innovations, commitment to global travellers during COVID-19, operational safety, the pursuit of excellence and commitment to flying during the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial performance.
These many factors have stamped the airline as an industry leader.
The AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards are judged by global editors with over 100 years of industry experience, who use 11 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, environmental and safety credentials and product offerings.
AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out with maximum points in virtually all of our audit criteria.”
Air New Zealand, a multi-year winner of Airline of the Year, picked up Best Premium Economy Class and Best Economy Class.
Mr Thomas commented that “Air New Zealand’s Premium Economy Class is a standout for legroom and food service, while the airline’s Skycouch in Economy Class is the industry leader for space and value.”
The airline is also rated number 2 in the AirlineRatings.com Top Twenty Airlines for 2022.
Etihad Airways won Environmental Airline of the Year.
Mr. Thomas said “Etihad’s commitment to the cutting emissions is a new benchmark for the airline industry. Its mantra is ‘a million things matter’ and the staff engagement is amazing.”
Korean Air takes out Cargo Airline of the Year while Singapore Airlines picked up Best First Class and Best Lounges.
Virgin Australia once again won Best Cabin Crew while Best In-Flight Entertainment went to Emirates.
Qantaslink won Best Regional Airline and VietJet Air took out a new category Value Airline of the Year.
Excellence in Long Haul travel went to: jetBlue (Americas), Turkish Airlines (Europe), Qatar Airways (Middle-East/Africa), Korean Air (Asia) and Air New Zealand (Pacific).
Best Low-Cost Airlines are: Southwest (Americas), easyjet (Europe) and Jetstar (Asia/Pacific), Fly Dubai (Middle-East).
Top Twenty Airlines 2022;
AirlineRatings.com also named its Best of the Best in order ranking: Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, jetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/ KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways.
Top Ten Low-Cost Airlines 2022:
AirlineRatings.com’s leading low-cost airlines in alphabetical order are: Allegiant Air, AirAsia, easyjet, Jetstar, Flair, Fly Dubai, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest and VietJet Air.
