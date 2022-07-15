Winners at NYC Independent Film Festival
Award winning actors, actresses and films at 13th edition of NYCindieFFNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's nominations for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and others at the 13th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival are listed below. the festival organization, art director and curators congratulate all nominees with their recognition and hope to see everyone back next year. Next edition will be from June 11 to 18, 2023.
Award for Best Animation: Beyond the Drama, by Siti Lu (US)
Award for Best Narrative Short: Tundra, by José Luis Aparicio (Cuba)
Award for Best Director They Call Me Dax, by Patrick Alcedo (Canada)
Award for Best Short Documentary: They Call Me Dax, by Patrick Alcedo (Canada)
Award for Best Feature Documentary: Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution and Islam, by Nefise Özkal Lorentzen (Norway)
Award for Best Narrative Feature : Townhouse Confidental, by Patrick Perez Vidauri (US)
Award for Best Super Short: Dad and the Fridge Box, by Mary Walsh (Canada)
Award for Best Narrative Mid-Length: For My Daughter, by Fernando Rodriguez (US)
Award for Best Actor: Thami Buti in LEFA - The Inheritance (South Africa)
Award for Best Actress: Fiona Robert in The Country Club (US)
Award for Best Script: Between Roots and Wings, by Wlado Herzog & Gabriel Muglia (Brazil)
Award for Best Art/experimental: Seaside Azan, by Andrew Kamel (US)
Award for Best Mixed Genre: Mamá, by Francisco Mazziotti
Award for Best Cinematography: They Call Me Dax, by Patrick Alcedo (Canada)
The organization, director and curators of the film festival would like to thank all filmmakers, actors, producers, script writers and camera men for contributing to a great edition of this event, the 2022 edition of the NYCindieFF, and for their creativity that keeps the film industry awake and healthy. We wish all makers the best of luck in completing their next film project and we look forward to welcoming them to our next festival.
The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.
