Cosmetic Lasers Market Players Adopt Robotics Technology To Gain Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company’s Cosmetic Lasers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies operating in the cosmetic laser market are focusing on using robotics technology in order to gain competitive edge in the market. According to the cosmetic lasers market research, robotics is a field of technology and design that uses robots to perform particular tasks instead of humans. Robotic treatment is used in cosmetic laser treatment such as body contouring nowadays. For instance, in 2020, a robotic-controlled 1064-nm laser offered improved efficiency and precision to body contouring. The clinical trial of the device showed its effectiveness based on, ultrasound measurements and circumferential assessments because of its repeatable, accurate motion, the treatment head is maintained at a uniform distance from the skin and traverses the abdomen at a constant speed

The global cosmetic lasers market size is expected to grow from $1.48 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.7%. The global cosmetic lasers market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 and reach $2.37 billion in 2031.

The rising urbanization all over the globe is significantly contributing to the cosmetic lasers industry growth in the forecast period. Urbanization refers to the population movement from rural to an urban setting and increasing human population densities in urban areas. Growth in urbanization is increasing focus on body appearance, beauty and health consciousness which will further drive the cosmetic lasers market growth. Therefore, rising urbanization all over the globe is expected to drive the cosmetic lasers market.

Major players covered in the global cosmetic lasers industry are Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Candela Medical, Solta Medical International Inc., Cutera Inc.

TBRC’s cosmetic lasers market segmentation is divided by type standalone lasers, multiplatform lasers, by application into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar and acne removal, body contouring, other application, by laser into YAG laser, carbon dioxide laser, erbium, intense pulsed Light (IPL), radiofrequency, other lasers medical aids, by application into hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetics surgical centers, others medical aids.

Cosmetic Lasers Market 2022 – By Type (Standalone Lasers, Multiplatform Lasers), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar And Acne Removal, Body Contouring), By Lasers (YAG laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radiofrequency Other Lasers), By End-user (Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetics Surgical Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cosmetic lasers market overview, forecast cosmetic lasers market size and growth for the whole market, cosmetic lasers market segments, cosmetic lasers market geographies, cosmetic lasers market trends, cosmetic lasers market drivers, cosmetic lasers market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, cosmetic lasers market profiles, and cosmetic lasers market shares.

