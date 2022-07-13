Drug Screening Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the drug screening market size is expected to grow from $5.80 billion in 2021 to $6.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.53%. As per TBRC’s drug screening market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.81%. Growing drug and alcohol consumption is driving the drug screening market growth.

The drug screening global market consists of sales of drug screening solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an approach used for drug testing, identified and optimized for clinical trials used in the analysis of blood, urine, hair, or saliva to detect the presence of chemicals and pollutants and other illicit substance left in the body as a result of drug usage. The screening methods range from tests with less performance such as microscopic observation to high-performance observation. Drug screens come in various shapes and sizes and are used for multiple applications.

Global Drug Screening Market Trends

The development of innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the drug screening market. Major companies operating in the drug screening market are focusing on providing innovative products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position. Additionally, due to COVID, there was a sudden change in the drug screening approach, which changed the screening methodologies and pushed the innovation and new product development by companies. Companies are striving to develop new products such as a new drug test that is more effective and can be widely used by laboratories.

Global Drug Screening Market Segments

The global drug screening market is segmented:

By Product: Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Others

By Sample Type: Oral Fluid Sample, Hair Sample, Urine Sample, Breath Sample, Others

By End-User: Drug Testing Laboratories, Workplaces, Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals, Drug Treatment Centers, Individual Users, Pain Management Centers, Schools and Colleges

By Geography: The global drug screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drug screening global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global drug screening market, drug screening global market share, drug screening global market segments and geographies, drug screening industry trends, drug screening global market players, drug screening global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The drug screening global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Drug Screening Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Alere, OraSure, Alfa Scientific Designs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Drägerwerk, LifeLoc, Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Intoximeters, Sciteck Inc, Synens SAS, AccuSource Inc, and Creative Diagnostics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

