The Washing Machines Market Benefits From The Rapid Smart Homes Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The washing machines market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in smart homes in many countries globally. Smart homes technologies use electrical devices to efficiently manage and operate household services including washing, drying, cooking and others. Smart homes also use predictive big data analytics for fast and efficient washing of clothes. For instance, the smart home penetration rate in the UK is expected to reach 63% by 2025 up from 32.9% in 2020. According to the washing machines market research, the development of smart homes is expected to act as a driver for the washing machines market growth in the forecast period.

Washing machines market trends include companies are investing significantly in artificial intelligence technology in their product development. AI can identify data types, find possible connections among datasets, and recognize knowledge using natural language processing. Users will be able to use their smartphones or voice assistants to control these AI powered washing machines, which is predicted to be shaping the washing machines industry outlook. For instance, in March 2021, LG Electronics deployed innovation in laundry with the launch of artificial intelligence enabled washing machine for optimal results. The new advanced AI solutions in washing machine is implemented to bring convenience to consumers and deliver perfect laundry efficiently.

The global washing machines market size is expected to grow from $63.02 billion in 2021 to $76.14 billion in 2026 at a rate of 3.9%. The global washing machines market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2026 and reach $86.17 billion in 2031.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the washing machines market, accounting for 47.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the washing machines market will be Africa, and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.8% and 4.3% respectively.

Major players covered in the global washing machines industry are Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH.

TBRC’s washing machines market report is segmented by type into fully automatic, semi-automatic, others, by sales channel into e-commerce, retail chains, direct sales, by technology into top load, front load, by application into residential, commercial.

TBRC's washing machines market report is segmented by type into fully automatic, semi-automatic, others, by sales channel into e-commerce, retail chains, direct sales, by technology into top load, front load, by application into residential, commercial.

