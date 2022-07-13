Lateral Flow Assays Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 4.78% Through 2026

Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lateral flow assays market size is expected to grow to $12.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.78%. The high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe significantly contributes to the growth of the lateral flow assay market.

Want to learn more on the lateral flow assays market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6359&type=smp

The lateral flow assays market consists of the sale of lateral flow assays products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that paper-based point of care diagnostic tools used to detect an analyte's presence or absence in a sample. A lateral flow assay (LFA) is made up of four parts: a sample pad where the sample is dropped, a conjugate pad where labelled tags and biorecognition elements are combined, a reaction membrane with test and control lines for target antigen-antibody interaction, and an absorbent pad where waste is stored. These tests are frequently employed for qualitative and quantitative detection of specific antigens and antibodies to test infectious diseases, cardiac indicators, pregnancy and fertility, cholesterol testing/lipid profile, and drug addiction.

Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the lateral flow assays market. Key players operating in the lateral flow assays market are focusing on developing innovative technological testing products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, IUL SA, a Spain-based laboratory equipment manufacturer introduced iPeak Europium, a new lateral flow reader equipped with iPeak technology based on machine vision illumination principles to scan fluorescence-labeled lateral flow tests. The fluorescence lateral flow tests provide high sensitivity and specificity as well as an affordable alternative to other PCR tests.

Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Segments

By Type: Kits and Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers

By Technique: Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays

By Application: Veterinary Diagnostics, Clinical/Point-of-Care Testing, Drug Development and Quality Testing, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others

By Geography: The global lateral flow assays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global lateral flow assays market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lateral-flow-assays-global-market-report

Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lateral flow assays market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lateral flow assays market, lateral flow assays market share, lateral flow assays market segments and geographies, lateral flow assays market players, lateral flow assays market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The lateral flow assays market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Abcam plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Infectious disease testing kits, Cardio metabolic monitoring kits, Cholesterol testing kits, Pregnancy and fertility tests kits, Tumor/cancer markers, Urinalysis testing kits, Hematology testing kits, Drugs of abuse testing kits, Fecal occult testing kits), By End User (Professional diagnostic centers, Hospitals/critical care centers, Outpatient healthcare Setting, Ambulatory care settings, Research laboratories, Home), By Prescription Mode (Prescription-based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Testing Devices) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays), By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Luminescence, Fluorescence Detection, Multiplex Real-Time PCR), By Application (Research And Development, Drug Discovery And Development, Biomarker Discovery And Validation, Clinical Diagnostic), By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Research Institutes, Reference Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multiplex-assays-global-market-report

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2022 – By Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software), By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Adme Studies, Predictive Toxicology), By End-User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CRO)), By Technology (Automated Handling, Flow Cytometry, Label-Free Detection, High-Throughput Screening), By Consumables (Reagents And Media, Cells And Cell Lines, Probes And Labels), By Instruments (Microplates, Microplate Readers, High Throughput Screening, Liquid Handling Systems) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-based-assays-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/