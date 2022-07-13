Opsmatix Enters New Era as it Rebrands to Jaid

Jaid, formerly, Opsmatix, an established, innovative fintech firm providing AI-powered human communications solutions, unveils a new corporate identity.

NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● The growing team is united by a re-energized corporate mission, vision, and values

● Supports ambitious global growth strategy

● Jaid uses AI to deliver rapid ROI to a fast-growing customer base

Today, Jaid, formerly, Opsmatix, an established, innovative fintech firm providing AI-powered human communications solutions, unveils a new company name and corporate identity which underpins the firm’s ambitious business development strategy. The new corporate identity launch follows the appointment of Dan Kramer as CEO in April 2022. It is the first of several important new announcements to come. The company will trade as Jaid with the official company records remaining as Opsmatix Systems Limited.

Dan Kramer, CEO at Jaid, commented: “While the existing brand had served us well, it was clear from client feedback that it was no longer representative of what the company does or stands for. To this end, our goal was to create a simple, modern brand identity that truly reflects the capabilities and values we hold dear. I believe the new Jaid name, logo, website, and messaging speaks directly to the needs and aspirations of our clients, investors, employees, partners, and the wider influencer community. Leading the new brand identity project team has been an incredible experience, and I am excited to be sharing it with everyone today. Please take a moment to visit, www.jaid.io, for more information.”

Dan concluded: “We are passionate about what we do, and I am very confident about our shared future success which is being made possible by the enthusiastic support of a committed team, underpinned by a fabulous, new brand and corporate mantra which we love. ‘Focus on what matters’ works on so many levels. It’s how we operate as a team and it’s what the Jaid solution enables our clients to do. Client adoption and global interest in our offerings are snowballing, and I look forward to sharing more exciting updates over the next weeks and months.”

Jaid is a modern Al-powered automation platform that extracts critical data from all company and customer communications across all channels. It analyses and organizes the data into meaningful, actionable insights and seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows. The company has offices in London and New York, supporting a rapidly expanding roster of financial services clients, including Calastone and LGSS, and has established a strong partner network.