Strategies For Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the virtual clinical trials market size is expected to grow to $12.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75%. According to the virtual clinical trials industry forecast, the increasing investments by the government and pharmaceutical companies in the R&D for the development of new vaccines and drugs are driving the market growth.

Want to learn more on the virtual clinical trials market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6362&type=smp

The virtual clinical trials market consists of sales of virtual clinical trials solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to remote or decentralized clinical trials or studies that incorporate digital health technologies and enable remote participation outside the traditional brick-and-mortar clinical trial site using tablets, smartphone apps, or wearable sensors. Virtual clinical trials allow significant digital changes in clinical research methodology, resulting in a more patient-centric ecosystem. These solutions consider many technological advantages, including innovative applications, electronic devices, online social engagement platforms, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, machine learning, and others.

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Trends

According to the market analysis, technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the virtual clinical trials market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to meet fast-growing industry demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing new generation virtual clinical technologies into their services, such as wearable technologies, mHealth, blockchain, cloud computing, EMR integration, actionable data, threshold monitoring, AI, SFTP, ETL services, and others. For instance, In April 2022, Unlearn.AI, a US-based startup, will launch a new digital twin RCTs technology for clinical trials that enables smaller control groups while maintaining power and generating evidence suitable for supporting regulatory decisions using AI and historical data.

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Segments

The global virtual clinical trials market is segmented:

By Design: Observational Trials, Interventional Trials, Expanded Access Trials

By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

By Indication: CNS, Autoimmune/Inflammation, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic/Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Genitourinary, Ophthalmology, Others

By Geography: The global virtual clinical trials market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global virtual clinical trials market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides virtual clinical trials market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global virtual clinical trials market, virtual clinical trials market share, virtual clinical trials market segments and geographies, virtual clinical trials market players, virtual clinical trials market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The virtual clinical trials market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ICON, plc, Parexel International, IQVIA, Covance, PRA Health Sciences, LEO Innovation Lab, Medidata, Oracle Inc., CRF Health, Clinical Ink, Inc., Medable, Inc., Signant Health, Thread Research, Halo Health Systems, and Croprime.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), By Pricing Model (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), By Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)), By Application (Clinical Information System, Non-Clinical Information System) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-global-market-report

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Early Detection and Screening Technologies, Vaccines, Chronic Disease Management Technologies, Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/preventive-healthcare-technologies-and-services-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Full Immersive Virtual Reality, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality, Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality), By Device Type (Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device, Projectors and Display Units, Other Devices), By Application (Patient Care Management, Education And Training, Fitness Management, Pharmacy, Surgery, Other Applications), By End User (Research And Diagnostics, Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC