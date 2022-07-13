Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2026
The fetal and neonatal care equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on fetal and neonatal care equipment market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2021-2026.
Fetal and neonatal care equipment are specialized medical devices that help physicians and doctors constantly monitor and provide care for an infant child. This equipment they are is used to feed the fluids, or even draw blood, administer baby medicine, check the blood pressure levels, treat several diseases, and incessantly monitor the status and health of the baby.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing clinical risks for congenital and obstetric complications. In line with this, the rising number of neonatal care facilities across the globe is significantly contributing to the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the growing number of preterm and low-weight births is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired neonatal ailments is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and innovations in phototherapy, patient monitoring, and respiratory devices are propelling the market growth further. Additionally, various government and non-government organizations are increasingly focusing on offering better fetal and maternal care options, thereby aiding the market growth creating a positive market outlook.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• ArjoHuntleigh
• Atom Medical Corporation
• Becton Dickinson
• Covidien
• Drägerwerk
• Fisher & Paykel
• GE Healthcare
• Masimo
• Medtronic PLC
• Natus Medical Incorporated
• Philips Healthcare
• Phoenix Medical Systems
• Smiths Medical
• Spacelabs Healthcare
• Utah Medical Products
• Vyaire Medical Inc
Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and end-user.
Market Breakup by Product Type:
• NICU Equipment
o Incubators
o Neonatal Monitoring Devices
o Phototherapy Equipment
o Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices
o Others
• Fetal Care Equipment & Neonatal Care Equipment
o Fetal Dopplers
o Fetal MRI Devices
o Fetal Ultrasound Devices
o Fetal Pulse Oximeters
o Others
• Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Clinics
• Others
Market Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
