Energy Efficient Glass Market Share, Size, Global Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Market Research Report to 2027

Growing demand for green buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.

The Energy Efficient Glass research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.

The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry's expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country. The demand for energy efficient glass in the solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. This causes low solar heat gain coefficient values that offer optimum visible light transmittance resulting in diminished lighting loads and energy saving.

The report covers the Energy Efficient Glass Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Energy Efficient Glass market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Energy Efficient Glass market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Energy Efficient Glass market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report: Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Energy Efficient Glass market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Energy Efficient Glass market landscape.

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

The major benefits of hard coated energy efficient glass are durability and can be used in single glazing without losing the coating.

Double glazing finds widespread usage in insulation. A lesser amount of energy is consumed during heating or cooling a space installed with double glazed windows leading to cost-saving in energy bills.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle's optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 owing to a growth in the construction activities of residential and commercial buildings and a rise in the level of disposable income.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Energy Efficient Glass Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Component, and Region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Coat

Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

