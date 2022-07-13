Pathealth Laboratories LLC Offers Organic Dried Fruits and Botanical Extracts to Ensure Optimal Health for Its Customers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic dry fruits by Pathealth Laboratories, LLC are sourced from certified vendors selected following regular audits to verify traceability to approve suppliers as qualified manufacturing partners
Pathealth Laboratories, LLC recently added new products to its already-rich selection of organic dry fruit for sale. The company is known for its quality organic dried fruits sourced from certified vendors. Pathealth brings these dried fruits from around the world to provide its customers with the perfect blend of taste and nutrition.
Each product by Pathealth Laboratories, LLC offers a distinct health benefit. For instance, Goji berries contain numerous essential vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that may support ocular health. Among them are nutrients sufficiently established as valuable to vision that they have been assessed in NIH-sponsored clinical trials and now are ingredients of commercial supplements essential vitamins A, C, and E, the essential mineral zinc, and carotenoids, beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. And this is just one example. All the products are loaded with essential nutrients known for optimal well-being benefits.
“To ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability, Pathealth has implemented a fully integrated quality control system,” says a team member while talking about how Pathealth ensures quality. “Our Preventive Control Plan is monitored by a certified company and consists of four cohesive programs. In addition, Pathealth in-house quality control and frequent third-party validation guarantee safety and compliance to regulations and consistent conformance to quality.”
Pathealth Laboratories, LLC has always been a preferred name for the highest quality dried fruits and botanical extracts. The superfood company imports organic and natural ingredients from around the world to its warehouse in Hollister, California, and has made a name for itself among its customers who trust it for its quality. The company is dedicated to supporting people with highly hectic schedules who cannot take the time to keep nutrition in place.
For more information, visit https://organicpowderpure.com/collections/dried-fruits.
About Pathealth Laboratories, LLC:- Pathealth Laboratories, LLC was founded in 2002 by Marcel Moheb & Monir Djavaheri as a minority-owned company. The company only sells two different packages 11 pounds & 44 – 55 pounds boxes or drums and sells them to manufacturers, resellers, and thousands of stores in the U.S. The company also exports to several nations, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. Pathealth provides its customers with the most popular organic superfoods, including raw cacao, chia seeds, maca, goji berries, acai, hemp seeds, pomegranate powder, goldenberries, and many more.
Media contact:
Pathealth Laboratories, LLC
+1 510-295-3775
info@organicpowderpure.com