Lactase Market Report, Industry Insight, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

IMARC Group expects the global lactase market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lactase Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on lactase market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global lactase market size reached US$ 180 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Lactase, also called lactase-phlorizin hydrolase, is a metalloenzyme that hydrolyzes lactose into easily digestible sugars, such as galactose and glucose. Lactase enzymes are produced naturally in the small intestine of humans and other mammals, although they can also be manufactured artificially. Therefore, it is primarily utilized in the food and beverages industry to make dairy products lactose-free by reducing or eliminating the lactose content.

Global Lactase Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing incidences of gastrointestinal disorders due to lactose intolerance among the masses. In addition to this, the rising health-consciousness among the masses resulting in an increased demand for lactose-free dairy products is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, continual product innovations, along with the growing portfolio of customized products for the lactose-intolerant individuals, are propelling the market creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• Advanced Enzyme Technologies
• Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd
• Biolaxi Corporation
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Creative Enzymes
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Kerry Inc.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Merck KGaA
• Novozymes A/S
• Polttimo Oy

Lactase Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, source, form and application.

Breakup by Source:
• Fungi
• Yeast
• Bacteria

Breakup by Form:
• Powder
• Liquid

Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
o Milk
o Cheese
o Yogurt
o Others
• Dietary Supplements
• Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

