Flock Adhesives Market Trends, Growth Rate, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

IMARC Group expects the global flock adhesives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Flock Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on flock adhesives industry share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global flock adhesives market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global flock adhesives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Fiber Flock adhesives are binding agents that bind rubber, plastic, and metal substrates by incorporating fiber particles electrostatically into adhesive layers. They are characterized by their high elasticity, eco-friendly nature, and softness. Among the advantages of flock adhesives are slip-free force transmission, reduction of mechanical noise, scratch resistance, enhanced heat insulation, and stability. Flock adhesives find extensive applications in various processes, such as spraying, brushing, and rotary printing in the textile sector. Additionally, they are also utilized in coiled cables and glass cases.
Global Flock Adhesives Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the considerable growth in the textile industry. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preference for premium quality automotive interiors is also providing an impetus to the market. Increasing investments in the production of medical equipment with thermal insulation properties are also creating a positive outlook. Moreover, the rapid product utilization for in the packaging applications is further propelling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, inflating disposable incomes of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• Argent International Inc.
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• H.B. Fuller Company
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Kiwo Inc.
• Nyatex Adhesive and Chemical Company
• Parker-Hannifin Corporation
• Sika AG
• Stahl Holdings
Flock Adhesives Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.
Breakup by Product:
• Acrylic
• Polyurethane
• Epoxy
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Textiles
• Automotive
• Paper and Packaging
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
