Sexual Enhancers Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Insights and Forecast till 2030 | Emergen Research

Sexual Enhancers Market Trends – Rising incidences of low sexual drives or erectile dysfunction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising incidences of erectile dysfunction, increase in risk factors resulting in sexual problems, and side effects of various medications, such as antidepressants, which cause low sexual drives or sexual dysfunctions as well as growing consumer demand for herbal or natural-based sexual enhancers are major factors driving market revenue growth of.

The global sexual enhancers market size was USD 220.15 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Sexual Enhancers Market Forecast to 2030”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Sexual Enhancers market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Sexual enhancers are foods, drinks, or medications that help with erectile dysfunction, promote arousal and potency during sexual engagement, and generally improve erectile function. These substances stimulate libido by altering concentrations of particular neurotransmitters or sex hormones in central nervous system. Recent years have seen a rise in popularity of natural sexual enhancers as well as rise in demand for psychoactive and or stimulant sexual enhancers during intercourse, or "chemsex," which is fueling market's revenue growth.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Sexual Enhancers market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leading Edge Health, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Ansell Ltd, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Pound International Corporation, and TEX Naturals.. are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Sexual Enhancers market, find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sexual enhancers market based on type, product type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Male Sexual Enhancers

Female Sexual Enhancers

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pills & Supplements

Gels & Creams

Essential Oils

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

