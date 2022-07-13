Mark Curran Calls for Unity as GOP Nominee for Illinois Supreme Court
Many Illinoisans are ready to set aside their party affiliation or lack thereof, and join traditional Republicans for a more independent and balanced Court, instead of a politically charged one.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Curran called for unity today as the latest numbers point to his victory in the Primary Election to become a Republican nominee for the Illinois Supreme Court. Two of three opponents have called to congratulate him and some local media entities are already acknowledging the win as well.
"It appears to be a clear from the latest numbers, that I have secured the nomination for District Two. The contest for the Court-majority hinges on this race and the win in November must start today," said Curran. "We need to unite around the common goal of turning our state's highest court, over to a new majority of fair, Constitutional and Republican leadership. The state's Supreme Court not only has the final say in legal matters within our state, but it also administers and oversees this third branch of our government. This is a golden opportunity to break the unhealthy, one-party rule that our state is suffering under and bring much needed balance. That's something everyone should want to rally around."
Curran urged those who want "life, liberty and the pursuit of law and order" to get involved in his race right away. He added, "For me, it's never been about partisan politics and that's the reality of my record. Frankly, it's why I won the Primary. Now, the people have another choice to make, between law and order and judicial activism. We need to unite in favor of the law and present a united front against the activism. If you look at my record and look at my opponent, you'll see a stark contrast. I'm for equal justice under the law, upholding our Constitution and protecting liberty. This race will reveal who supports law and justice and who is willing to accept partisan politics and activism throughout our state's judicial system."
Illinois' Supreme Court, District 2 is made up of Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall Counties but the election will impact the entire state for presumably decades. Justices have a 10-year term and the average time on the bench for an Illinois Supreme Court Justice is 20 years.
Curran continued, "People want the security of law and order and they want to see our state get better. They want Illinois to be a place they can be proud of again. I'll do my part to dutifully uphold the Constitution and help make the judicial branch of our state government, one that's fair and corruption-free. We can accomplish this but it hinges on my winning this race and our winning the majority."
Mark Curran has served as the Attorney General's Gang Crimes Bureau Chief, worked as a senior prosecutor, a States Attorney, a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and was the longest elected Sheriff of Lake County. He also was a Professor of Business Law and Criminal Justice.
Curran's resume as a top level administrator, an award winning attorney, career law enforcement official and educator, makes him uniquely suited for the entirety of the job's responsibilities.
"Cook County gets a three seat head start on the Supreme Court and those seats are held by Democrats. The Republicans need to win both seats that are up for election in November. A Curran win in District 2 and a Justice Burke win in District 3 would be a major step towards balance in our state and the promise of real reform. Both races are a must-win to shift the majority on the Court. I think many Illinoisans are ready to set aside their party affiliation or lack thereof, and join traditional Republicans for a more independent and balanced Court, instead of a politically charged one."
Mark concluded, "We need to ask ourselves, do we want to extend the state's failing single-party rule for decades longer, or will we secure a victory for justice, law and order and reform? I think those are the things reasonable people will unite around."
Mark Curran's website, www.CurranForCourt.com can also be reached using www.WeKnowMark.com, an important reminder that Curran is already known and trusted by the people of the district. The site features information about the candidate as well as a download of the state's Constitution and a map of District Two. The official campaign committee for Curran's race is Friends of Mark Curran and they welcome financial and volunteer support.
The General Election will take place on November 8, 2022.
