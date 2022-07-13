Workplace Wellness Market Overview by 2027 and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Key Players, Fitbit. Inc, MDVIP, EXOS

Workplace Wellness Market

Increases in the incidence of chronic disease around the world and adoption of sedentary lifestyles are key factors in the growth of Workplace Wellness Market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workplace Wellness Program is a coherent set of health promotion policies that are implemented in the workplace and includes programs, policies, and some benefits for the community designed to promote employee health and safety. Recently, wellness programs in the workplace have gained importance. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need to prioritize the health and well-being of employees in terms of physical and mental health. In order to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the global Workplace Wellness Market, key players adopted various strategies and government initiatives.

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

According to Allied Market Research report title, the global workplace wellness market size was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Significant increases in the incidence of chronic diseases around the world and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles are key factors in the growth of the wellness market in the workplace. In addition, the financial benefits offered by these programs and the increased awareness by employers and the implementation of welfare programs drive the growth of the workplace welfare market.

Telemedicine is also expected to help the well-being of employees, allowing people to stay at work or at home and still take care of their health. Insurance companies and government-administered health care programs offer advice through telemedicine. In addition, due to lockdowns and the implementation of social distance from government officials, the use of telemedicine has increased rapidly during epidemics.

Large costs for companies to adopt workplace wellness plans are expected to hinder market growth. Moreover, the public and private sectors of developing economies are focused on significantly improving the health of their employees, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

According to CXOs, the workplace wellness market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the future. The most adopted type of workplace wellness programs include health screening & assessments including standard tests such as total cholesterol, LDL (low-density lipoproteins), HDL (high-density lipoproteins), triglycerides, glucose, and body composition (BMI, waist circumference, and body fat percentage).

Key Market Players

Extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as,

• Compsych Corporation

• Exos

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Healthifyme Wellness Private Limited

• Marino Wellness, Llc

• Mdvip

• Novant Health

• Virgin Pulse, Inc.

• Vitality Health Limited

• Workstride

Key Market Segments

The workplace wellness is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into weight management & fitness services, nutrition & dietary plan, stress management services, health screening & assessment, and smoking cessation. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into large-size private organizations, mid-size private organizations, small-size private organizations, public sector, and NGO. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace wellness market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers workplace wellness market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global workplace wellness market growth.

