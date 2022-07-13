LAPID INTRODUCES RESOLUTION EXPRESSING PROFOUND SYMPATHY ON THE PASSING OF FORMER JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE

Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid introduced a resolution expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, who was assassinated at a political rally in Japan earlier this month.

In a Senate resolution which he filed last July 12, he honored the life and legacy of PM Abe, the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history after serving for almost nine years as such, and the youngest to be elected Japanese premier in 2006.

"Ikinalukungkot ko ang pagkawala ng isa sa mga pinaka-maimpluwensya at iginagalang na lider sa buong mundo na si dating PM Abe. Alam kong kasama ko sa pagdadalamhati ang mga Pilipino na nakakakilala kay PM Abe, at ang mga lider ng ibang bansa na nakadaupang palad nya rin noong sya ay nabubuhay pa," Lapid said.

In his resolution, Lapid noted that during PM Abe's tenure, "Japan became the second largest trading partner of the Philippines, with about $7.3 billion imports in 2006. At the same time, the Philippines also started to export products to Japan like woodcraft furniture, electronic products, ignition wiring sets, fresh bananas, and iron ores."

In 2020, during PM Abe's second tenure, Japan became the first donor-country to offer a loan to the Philippines to address the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Philippines received a P23.5-billion loan.

"Umaasa ako na bagamat wala na si dating PM Shinzo Abe ay mananatili ang mayabong na ugnayan ng Pilipinas at ng Japan sa mga usaping ekonomiya at pangkapayapaan. Kaya marapat lang na tayo sa Senado ay magpaabot ng ating pormal na pakikiramay sa pamilya ni PM Abe at sa lahat ng mamamayan ng Japan na nagdadalamhati rin ngayon," the Senator added.