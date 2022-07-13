Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest two sex offenders

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station arrested two convicted sex offenders over a 24-hour period in ranches in south Laredo, Texas.

The first incident occurred during the early morning of July 10, when agents arrested one undocumented individual from Guatemala.  Record checks revealed the individual as being Leonel Francisco Zepeda, a 48-year-old Guatemalan national.  Zepeda has a felony conviction a prior felony conviction for sexual abuse & endangering the welfare of a minor out of New York City.

The second arrest occurred the next day at another nearby ranch. Record checks revealed the individual to be Samuel Luna-Estrada, a 30-year-old Mexican national. Luna-Estrada was arrested in 2018 for First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Lexington, Nebraska and pled no contest to an amended charge of Intentional Child Abuse.

Both individuals were taken into custody pending further investigation.

Help take a stand against criminal organizations and their potentially dangerous acts by reporting suspicious activity.  To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

