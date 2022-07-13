Submit Release
CBP Seizes 395 Pounds of Cocaine Found Inside Container Arriving in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized Tuesday 395 pounds (179 kilos) of cocaine within a pallets found inside a container that arrived  on board M/V Lyktos from the Dominican Republic.  The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $3.5 million.

CBP Officers inspecting international cargo arriving to Dock 15, selected various containers for more intrusive inspection. A CBP K9 alerted to pallets of merchandise inside one container.

The pallet was scanned and seven (7) boxes from the pallet revealed anomalies. The officers opened the boxes finding a duffel bag which had brick shaped item that contained a white powdery substance.  The substance tested positive to the properties of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the contraband for investigation.

 CBP’s mission is to safeguard America’s borders thereby protecting the public from dangerous people and materials while enhancing the Nation’s global economic competitiveness by enabling legitimate trade and travel.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

