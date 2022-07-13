CBP Seizes 395 Pounds of Cocaine Found Inside Container Arriving in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized Tuesday 395 pounds (179 kilos) of cocaine within a pallets found inside a container that arrived on board M/V Lyktos from the Dominican Republic. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $3.5 million.

CBP Officers inspecting international cargo arriving to Dock 15, selected various containers for more intrusive inspection. A CBP K9 alerted to pallets of merchandise inside one container.

The pallet was scanned and seven (7) boxes from the pallet revealed anomalies. The officers opened the boxes finding a duffel bag which had brick shaped item that contained a white powdery substance. The substance tested positive to the properties of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the contraband for investigation.

