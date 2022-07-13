Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC Offers Services for Drain Cleaning and Clogged Sinks

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a company based in Davenport, IA, is pleased to announce that they are offering services for drain cleaning and clogged sinks in the Quad Cities region. The said services are part of their comprehensive plumbing services so homeowners and other property owners will not have to worry about leaky pipes, clogged drains, backed up showers, malfunctioning toilets, and more. Their plumbing services include: water heater repair & installation; drain cleaning; sewer repair; camera inspection; shower drain repair; toilet repair & replacement; fixture replacements; sink repair; sump pump repair & replacement; battery backup systems; on demand (tankless) water heaters; remote monitoring and flood alarms; leak repair; and maintenance agreement (includes annual plumbing inspection).

“Clogged drains are one of the most common plumbing problems in homes. It is possible to use DIY tools and techniques to solve the clogs in the kitchen or in the bathroom for certain cases. However, when the blockage seems to be more severe, it is advisable to call for a licensed plumber who can bring along their professional equipment to clean your clogged drain efficiently and effectively,” says Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC. “We also recommend our Service Partner Agreements that will help you keep your plumbing in the best shape, that may also include your heating and cooling systems.”

Those who become a service partner of Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC can enjoy several benefits. These include: priority service; no emergency service fees; high-performance tune-up; 10 percent discount; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; postcard reminders sent to the client regarding the annual maintenance check; service by professional and qualified technicians; and the agreement is transferable. To learn more about Northwest Plumbing, it is recommended that people take a look at the most recent article about them.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also offers affordable financing alternatives through their partner, GreenSky®. The application process is quick and is completely done online. Customers will only need to choose one of the two listed choices and then provide the appropriate information. Once the application is approved, the customer will get an account number and an expiration date for working with Northwest Plumbing. This shopping pass can be used for a duration of four months and it can be used for any project with Northwest Plumbing.

Launched in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has grown into one of the premier providers of residential plumbing, heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities area and nearby places. Currently, they are able to provide their services to the Quad Cities, that is made up of Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, Rock Island and Moline, Illinois, and the nearby regions in Henry, Scott, Rock Island, Cedar, Clinton, and Muscatine counties.

The high quality of the services they provide is proven by the highly positive reviews that they have been receiving from their customers. They currently have more than 1,600 five star reviews and their overall rating is 4.9 out of 5 stars. In one of their most recent reviews, Ryan M. gave them five stars and said, “Tony came out over the holiday weekend to repair our AC and thanks to him, we are now back in business! Tony was professional and courteous and he made sure I was well-informed of the costs and recommendations for our system. I wouldn't hesitate to call him again for any repairs or new installs!” In another recent review, Teresa G. also gave them five stars and said, “We had a new furnace and AC units installed. The next day service person Tony came to fix several issues from the previous installers. He was great and apologized several times. He had to come back again due to not having some parts that needed ordered. Nathan came today to install the parts and was also super nice as was Tony.”

Homeowners and other property owners who plumbing services, such as drainage cleaning and clogged sink services can visit the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday. Those who are interested in knowing more about the company are also advised to see the latest news article about Northwest Plumbing.

