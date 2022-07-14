Grammy® Award-Winning Trailblazer Felton Pilate Set To Release New Music
With sophistication, soul, and a memorable flair for musical excellence, Felton Pilate continues to move us with his spirited music.
We can all remember the songs we connected with in our teens and early twenties. “Here’s What I’d Do For You” is a thank you to the songwriters who somehow magically knew what we were feeling.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer is heating up with a new song from an extraordinary artist. Jerningham Entertainment Group is pleased to announce the release of the new Single, “Here's What I'd Do For You" from Grammy® Award Winner Producer, Felton Pilate. Pilate has been a power source of incredible musical talent for decades and has no plans of slowing down.
— Felton Pilate
With over 50 million records sold not only as a founding member and co-lead singer of the group ConFunkShun, but also producing and writing for MC Hammer, Stanley Clarke, and many others, Felton Pilate has solidified his name across continents and across multiple generations..
Pilate recently scored a #1 Hit with Silk Sonic’s cover of "Love's Train", a song he originally co-authored for ConFunkShun. "Love's Train " has been #1 in the U.S on the Billboard Charts for over eight consecutive weeks and has subsequently won numerous awards. Pilate says, " The Love's Train cover was a total surprise. I am pleased that the younger generation is gravitating to the sound of classic soul and the beautiful heartbeat of timeless music."
"Here's What I'd Do For You" is a must for your summer playlist and will be on its way to International Radio Stations on July 18, 2022 and all major online digital platforms on July 16, 2022. Pilate thinks back to years ago and says, "We can all remember the songs we connected with in our teens and early twenties. “Here’s What I’d Do For You” is a thank you to the songwriters who somehow magically knew what we were feeling and the artists who delivered those emotions directly to our souls.”
Pilate has once again confirmed that the world loves and appreciates music that has been created from the heart. We are honored to enjoy all that he has contributed throughout the years. Congratulations Felton Pilate on your new Hit Single "Here's What I'd Do For You"
Download and play "Here's What I'd Do For You" by clicking here: NEW MUSIC
