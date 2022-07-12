The Public Health Laboratory and various testing agencies have processed over 4 million test results in a coordinated manner

MACAU, July 12 - Since the Citywide NAT Programme was launched as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak dated 18 June, the Public Health Laboratory of the Health Bureau has been operating around the clock to coordinate various testing agencies, providing accurate and rapid analysis for a series of citywide testing initiatives over the past few weeks.

Seizing every second to provide effective real-time data for epidemic prevention and control

As of 15:00 on 11 July, under the concerted efforts of the Public Health Laboratory and the testing agencies, over 4 million test results have been processed cumulatively since the beginning of the current outbreak’s first Citywide NAT on 19 June. Thanks to the these effective real-time data which have been made available within a short period of time, the authorities have managed to lock down positive cases quickly and make timely arrangements on the management and control of at-risk populations. These data have also contributed to a precise and substantial scientific basis for the development of future anti-epidemic policies.

Assisting in various NAT drives to inform epidemiological investigation

Since 18 June, the Public Health Laboratory has been performing nucleic acid test analysis for the following: Red Code Zones, residential care homes, prisons, isolation hotels, environmental specimens, Community Treatment Centre, all sorts of detection initiatives in CHCSJ, specimens collected on golden buses and aeroplanes, as well as the newly launched door-to-door sample collection service. As of 10 July, the Laboratory has processed more than 7,300 samples per day on average (approximately 4,000 analyses per day). It is also responsible for conducting viral strain identification, sequencing and other subsequent testing work related to positive COVID-19 cases. All these provide accurate information for epidemiological investigation.