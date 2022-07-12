Residents may take public transport to the hospital by showing appointment slip or appointment reminder SMS

MACAU, July 12 - In response to the needs of residents to visit the hospital for medical consultation during the state of “relatively static” management, the Health Bureau expresses that services users requiring regular medical services at Conde de S. Januario General Hospital, such as cancer patients, may present their appointment reminder SMS, appointment slip (including blood sampling services, outpatient services, or drug dispensary services, etc.) or electronic appointment voucher (available on the Macao One Account – My Health – Appointment Status) to the bus driver upon boarding, if they need to go to the hospital by public transport.

For those seeking urgent medical attention withoutan appointment slip, they may call the Conde de S. Januario General Hospital at 8390 3600 for registration if it is necessary to travel to the hospital by bus. After that, the hospital will send an emergency appointment confirmation to the service user via SMS, which can be shown to the bus driver upon boarding. The SMS is valid for two hours.

Upon completion of medical consultation, service users may present their appointment slip, SMS or certificate of attendance to the driver for a bus ride back home.

In addition, considering the health condition of patients, each service user can be accompanied by a family member during the bus journey. All these ensure that treatment is not delayed because of the anti-epidemic measures.

The Health Bureau emphasizes that there is no need to worry about being prevented from going to the hospital due to the restrictions on bus riding. Should there be any queries, please call the Patient Relations Office at 8390 5000 during office hours.