DOH News Release: Kaua‘i District Health Office to conduct survey to assess COVID-19 response efforts & emergency preparedness

LIHUE – The Department of Health’s (DOH) Kaua‘i District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey to assess the community’s perception of Kauaʻi’s COVID-19 response efforts and current emergency preparedness level.

“The responses will help us understand the community’s perception of our COVID-19 response efforts over the past two years and build upon prior CASPER surveys,” said Lauren Guest, Deputy District Health Officer, Kaua‘i District Health Office. “We greatly appreciate the participation of Kaua‘i residents in this island-wide survey effort that enables the Kaua‘i District Health Office to meet our community’s needs before, during, and after a disaster.”

Survey teams will go door-to-door July 26-29 to 30 census tracts that are weighted towards more populated areas within the county. Seven houses within each tract will be selected to survey. Survey teams are comprised of DOH staff with support from the Kaua‘i Medical Reserve Corps, and the American Red Cross.

The survey takes about 10 minutes and selected households will be asked about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, their perception of Kauaʻi’s COVID-19 response efforts, their emergency preparedness supply levels, and evacuation plans following a disaster. All survey responses will be confidential, and survey teams will not collect names or addresses.

Team members will carry identification cards and wear vests identifying themselves as part of the DOH survey team. Survey teams will wear face masks and physical distancing will be observed. Participating households may also complete the survey by phone.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.

This will be the Department of Health’s fifth CASPER survey conducted on Kaua‘i. View prior CASPER survey reports, at: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/

