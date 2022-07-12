IDOC to Host Job Recruiting and Informational Session in Decatur

(DECATUR) - The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting a job recruiting and informational session for anyone interested in learning about the agency's career opportunities. Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the workshop on July 14, 2022 at the Illinois Worknet Center from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Illinois Worknet Center is located at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur, Illinois.





The event, sponsored by Workforce Investment Solutions and the Illinois Worknet Center, will teach participants about the department's application process. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.





IDOC is currently seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers and more to join its team. The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick and personal days, wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations.





For questions, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.





IDOC recruiters will also be on-site to meet with prospective applicants at the following events later this month:





• July 20 - Christian County Agricultural Fair Community Day inside the Expo Building in Taylorville, IL from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

• July 21 - Cook County Career Connector Hiring Event at Morton College in Cicero, IL from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

• July 27 - Asian American State Career & Resource Fair Heartland Community College in Normal, IL from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM