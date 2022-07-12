Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, 26-year-old Jeff Porter, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

###