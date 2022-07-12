Premier Houston at Council of the Federation Meeting

CANADA, July 12 - The Council of the Federation is continuing its two-day summer meeting today, July 12, in Victoria, B.C., to discuss healthcare funding, economic renewal and affordability.

Canada’s Premiers issued a communique calling on the federal government to call a First Ministers meeting on healthcare funding: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COF_2022_Health_Communique_July11.pdf

More information about the summer meeting can be found at: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/summer-meeting-july-11-12-2022-victoria-british-columbia/

