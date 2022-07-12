Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,469 in the last 365 days.

Premier Houston at Council of the Federation Meeting

CANADA, July 12 - The Council of the Federation is continuing its two-day summer meeting today, July 12, in Victoria, B.C., to discuss healthcare funding, economic renewal and affordability.

Canada’s Premiers issued a communique calling on the federal government to call a First Ministers meeting on healthcare funding: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COF_2022_Health_Communique_July11.pdf

More information about the summer meeting can be found at: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/summer-meeting-july-11-12-2022-victoria-british-columbia/

-30-

You just read:

Premier Houston at Council of the Federation Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.