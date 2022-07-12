Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,469 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Belgian Secretary General Gentzis

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Belgian Secretary General Theodora Gentzis today in Washington, D.C.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Gentzis discussed the importance of close cooperation to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russia’s unjustified aggression, including continuing our joint efforts to provide Ukraine with security assistance and impose economic costs on Russia.  The Deputy Secretary applauded Belgium’s recent commitment to spend two percent of GDP on defense by 2035 and underscored the importance of the ratification and implementation of Belgium’s investment screening law to protect Belgium’s national security interests.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Belgian Secretary General Gentzis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.