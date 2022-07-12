Province Provides Nearly $62 Million in Gaming Payments to Support Indigenous Initiatives

CANADA, July 12 - Released on July 12, 2022

Gaming payments are back on track in this year's budget with a $61.5 million investment to support Indigenous-led social and economic initiatives in Saskatchewan.

Casino closures due to COVID-19 had previously impacted the payments and resulted in $80 million in emergency pandemic support over two years for First Nations and Métis organizations, in addition to community-based organizations to help offset the impact of the pandemic.

"Our province is committed to continued investment in Indigenous communities across the province that promotes economic development and supports the social well-being of Saskatchewan people," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Revenue from Saskatchewan gaming establishments support the hard work of our partners and benefits all residents.”

The First Nations Trust

The Métis Development Fund; and

Community Development Corporations (CDC) such as:

BATC Community Development Corporation;

Bear Claw Community Development Corporation;

Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation;

Living Sky Community Development Corporation;

Northern Lights Community Development Corporation; and

Painted Hand Community Development Corporation.

The Gaming Framework Agreement governs the distribution of gaming payments and was originally signed in 2002 between the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Saskatchewan for 25 years, and was later extended to 35 years. The Ministry of Government Relations administers Saskatchewan's legal obligations by distributing casino gaming profits to:

These profits are used for funding initiatives related to economic, social, educational, recreational and cultural development. Other initiatives include justice-related, senior and youth programs, health projects and community infrastructure and maintenance.

