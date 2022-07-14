Online Japanese language school First Online School Information Session for Fall 2022 Enrollment to be Held on August 10

Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester online information session Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester Enrollment Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo

The Online Japanese Language School “AOJ Language School” will hold an online enrollment information session on August 10. Advance registration is required.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold an online enrollment information session on Wednesday, August 10, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Advance registration is required.

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school that opened in April 2022. The curriculum is based on the Attain Online Japanese e-Learning materials, which were launched in 2014. The curriculum is based on the Attain Online Japanese e-Learning materials, which were launched in 2014, and live classes are offered twice a week by highly qualified instructors who are certified Japanese language teachers. The attraction of this program is that it is not just a class, but also an opportunity for students to improve their Japanese communication skills through interaction with other teachers and learners.

In April 2022, many students from all over the world will enroll in the first term of the program to study Japanese. Although the first batch of students is studying only i-class (for N5 level), in response to the needs from prospective students around the world for classes at various levels, it has been decided that in October, in addition to the introductory and i-class (for N5 level), ro-class (for N4 level) and ha-class (for N3 level) will be offered as well.

At the first information session, we will explain about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. Although registration for October enrollment has already started, this is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about actual classes and support details. Please refer to the website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.



<Outline of the 1st Online School Information Session for Fall Semester Student Recruitment>

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:00-11:00 AM (Japan time)

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration: Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

Information Session Video: https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk



<October Enrollment Campaign>

October enrollment campaign is underway!

No enrollment fee, free first month for all students, free tuition for those who continue studying for 6 months, and full JLPT N2 passing support for all students. For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html



<About October enrollment>

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

Application deadline: Monday, September 12

Enrollment date: Saturday, October 1

Click here for application guidelines

Application for admission is here

School Official Website:

Fall Semester Enrollment Information:

Application Deadline Monday, September 12, 2022 Japan time

School Entrance Date Saturday, October 1, 2022 Japan time

Online Application Form:

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 103 USD as of July 1, 2022) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Enrollment Campaign

First month tuition is free for all the students enrolled in fall semester. The students who study to the end of the semester will receive another month's tuition cash back.

In AOJ e-campus, you will be access to the following learning contents:

・all the video lectures, 24 hours/ day

・online tests, 24 hours/ day , be able to take multiple times

・live lectures, scheduled dates

・the communication room, 24 hours/ day

・Japanese culture exchange communication lectures, scheduled dates

・supplementary video courses, 24 hours/ day

・mid-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・final-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

The video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.

The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

