When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 12, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 12, 2022 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Stormberg Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Beg & Barker, Billo’s Best Friend, and Green Coast Pets Product Description: Product Description

Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of our Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products due to a potential contamination of Salmonella. On July 6, 2022, the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) that a sample they collected tested positive for Salmonella spp.

Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with these products should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Stormberg Foods and NCDA & CS are continuing their investigation into the cause of the problem.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Batch No. Exp Dates Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 1 oz 8 50025 54628 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54611 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 10 oz 8 50025 54610 2 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54682 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 4 oz 8 60001 92832 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 8 oz 8 60001 92833 4 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

See product images for verification of products being recalled. Coding information may be found on the back of each package to the left or right of the UPC code.

The products were distributed between June 8, 2022 and June 22, 2022. These products were packaged in branded plastic bags in carboard master cases and shipped primarily to warehouses located in CA, MN, NC and RI. Products are then shipped nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.

Consumers who have purchased these products and/or have pets who have become ill are urged to notify stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all product information for return or proper disposal information. Consumers with questions may contact the customer services department via (919) 947-6011, Monday – Saturday 3:00am – 9:00 pm EST or email 24h/day.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.