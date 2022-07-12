- State of Utah announces $2,000 bonus for child care workers

SALT LAKE CITY (July 12, 2022) — Today Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson met with child care workers to announce a one-time $2,000 bonus for eligible child care employees across the state.

“We saw incredible dedication from those working in child care throughout the pandemic, often putting themselves and their families at risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Henderson. “I want to express my appreciation to child care workers in Utah. The work you do is critical to children, families and employers. Your dedication has been commendable and made other essential work during the pandemic possible.”

More than 12,000 individuals including child care workers, employees, staff, directors and owners are expected to be eligible for the one-time bonus. Individuals must have a registered account at CareAboutChildCare.utah.gov. Then, starting July 19, anyone who has a Care About Child Care account will automatically be sent the bonus application to fill out and submit. Applications are due Aug. 31, 2022.

“Our dedicated child care workers are unsung heroes,” said Rebecca Banner, Office of Child Care director. “This is a fantastic opportunity to be able to give them a tangible thank you and recognize and applaud their hard work.”

The State of Utah and the Office of Child Care received over $108 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA). The majority of this money went to child care providers for operation grants during the pandemic. The operation grants were replaced last January with stabilization grants for child care providers through September 2023. The state has $20 million left in CRRSA funds to be spent towards child care worker bonuses.

More information on the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus is available on the Office of Child Care’s Ongoing Pandemic Support webpage, including checklists for staff and directors and FAQs. The information is also available in Spanish. More info at jobs.utah.gov/occ.

