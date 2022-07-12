When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 30, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 12, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may contain hard plastic pieces Company Name: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Chicago, Ill. – June 30, 2022 – Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today a voluntary recall, out of an abundance of caution, of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces. The company became aware of this issue as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products and Best By Dates listed in the grid below which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. No other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.

There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Product Description Retail UPC Best By Date Image Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz 853522000184 3/4/2023

3/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 853522000191 2/5/2023

2/6/2023

3/5/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz 853522000214 3/6/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 819597013801 3/3/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz 819597013818 2/6/2023

3/3/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz 853522000627 3/3/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz 819597011258 3/3/2023

3/4/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals - Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz 819597012569 2/12/2023

2/13/2023

2/20/2023

3/12/2023

3/13/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz 819597012576 1/6/2023

1/7/2023

1/19/2023

1/20/2023

2/12/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz 819597012583 2/10/2023

2/11/2023

2/17/2023

3/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz 819597013290 1/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz 819597013313 1/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Pack - (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) - 6/6 oz 10819597014515 9/24/2022

1/20/2023 See image below