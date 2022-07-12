Submit Release
Three Apply For Criminal Court Vacancy In The 11th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider three applicants for the criminal court vacancy in the 11th judicial district, which includes Hamilton County. This vacancy was created by the confirmation of the Honorable Tom Greenholtz to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section.

The applicants are:

Robert Davis

Amanda B. Dunn

Alexander K. McVeagh

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. EDT at a location to be announced shortly. Any member of the public may attend the public hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615- 741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward the names of qualified candiates to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. 

