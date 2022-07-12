Today Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the resignation of Alejandro Garcia as his Director for Communications. He joined the office in October 2019 and his resignation will take effect on August 1, 2022.

In his role as Communications Director, Alejandro has overseen the Office of Attorney General’s communications efforts, which include everything from managing the state’s highest profile matters to the day-to-day responsibilities of government service. During Covid-19, Winter Storm Uri, the ongoing border crisis, history-making lawsuits, tragedies, and policy battles. Mr. Garcia directed a dynamic team of communications professionals, as well as the agency’s Constituent Affairs Division, which handles all public inquiries and responses. He was responsible for executing Attorney General Paxton’s vision across agency-wide publications and internal communications. One of the keys to Mr. Garcia’s success was working closely with agency divisions such as Civil Litigation, Special Litigation, Consumer Protection, Law Enforcement, Human Trafficking, Government Affairs, the Solicitor General, and many more.

“I am grateful to Attorney General Paxton for giving me the opportunity to lead his communications team during some of our state’s most important fights to defend law and liberty in Texas,” said Mr. Garcia. “It has been memorable to say the least, and I’ve made life-long friends with good people who truly believe that what they do will make our lives better. While I prepare for the next chapter, my time as Communications Director has been a career-defining experience. It’s been an honor to serve the public in such capacity.”

“Alejandro has faithfully served my office since the first day he walked in,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “He takes great pride in his dedication to the mission and his team. Alejandro is respected by his peers—and it shows. He’s made a positive impact on my office, and we’ll miss him greatly. I know he will be just as successful in his next move.”

Mr. Garcia joined the attorney general’s office in 2019 after serving in Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office as press secretary for five years. Prior to that, he served in a variety of state government and campaign roles for former Gov. Rick Perry, former Texas Secretaries of State Roger Williams, Phil Wilson, Hope Andrade, John Steen, and Nandita Berry.

Alejandro received his master’s degree in Political Science with a concentration in International Relations from the University of Texas at San Antonio and his bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M International University.