OWLS and SAFE Project Announce Positive Results of Evidence-Based Veteran Wellness and Resilience Pilot Program
OWLS
The Veteran Wellness and Resilience pilot delivered improvements in 6 areas, including learning key personal strengths, building resilience, and goal-setting.
The dedication of The SAFE Project and collaborating agencies was the secret ingredient for making an evidence-based program a valuable tool for veterans.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veteran Wellness & Resilience program, developed by Organizational Wellness & Learning Systems (OWLS) in collaboration with SAFE Project (Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic; SAFE), just completed a successful two-year pilot in partnership with veteran organizations in three cities, representing veterans from varied ranks and service branches. The final evaluation phase saw significant improvements in: knowing one’s personal strengths; learning methods for reducing stress; skills for seeking help; setting inspiring goals; and confidence as a veteran who can help other veterans.
— Dr. Joel Bennett
The first phase began in February 2020, and was based on OWLS evidence-based programs. The programs were shown to reduce stress and substance use risks and enhance mental well-being. With significant input from 100 veterans, collaborators developed a prototype program to foster interactive instruction in self-care, positive resilience skills, self-leadership, and working with other veterans to build these skills in others. The third phase delivered a 6-hour pilot, including online and face-to-face learning components.
“We met with so many veterans who cared deeply about giving veterans a positive and resilient identity throughout all stages of life,” said Dr. Joel Bennett, OWLS CEO. “This program was shaped entirely from their insights and passion. The dedication of SAFE Project and collaborating agencies was the secret ingredient for making an evidence-based program a valuable tool for veterans; one they told us really helped them.”
Participants provided feedback through a structured survey that was completed prior to and after the training and then again two-to-three weeks later. Personal comments indicated a strong desire to continue the program and offer it to others as well as interest in participating in future phases as a trainer and ambassador.
“At SAFE Project, our focus is and always has been on saving lives,” said Jeff Horwitz, veteran and Chief Operating Officer at SAFE Project. “The results of our work clearly show that we are on the right path to supporting our veterans to prevent or address the mental health challenges and potential substance use disorder faced by so many of our fellow veterans. We are grateful for this collaboration with OWLS and look forward to continuing to truly affect change.”
Other organizations that contributed to this project include:
University of North Florida Veteran Resource Center
Northeast Florida Women Veterans
The Pink Berets
Travis Manion
St. Joseph’s University, Office of Veteran Student Services
Texas A&M San Antonio Military Affairs
Drexel University Office of Veteran Student Services
Grace After Fire
Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Cornerstone
Yukon Learning Inc.
To access the study and learn how to get involved, visit OWLS website link here: https://organizationalwellness.com/pages/new-veteran-wellness-program-owls-collaboration-with-the-safe-project
About OWLS
OWLS’ purpose is to help businesses understand, improve, and maintain the positive feedback system between worker health and total organizational health. Their work, based on scientific research, is customized to meet each business’s unique set of needs, risks, and current level of wellness. OWLS uses a variety of tools, including employee surveys, culture audits, workshops, coaching at all levels (worker to executive), team retreats, design of assessment or performance appraisal systems, and policy development. OWLS’ previous clients include organizations in federal and local governments, military, hospitality/hotel, healthcare, construction, professional organizations, and higher education. For more, visit www.organizationalwellness.com
About SAFE Project
SAFE Project is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to overcoming the epidemic of addiction in the United States. Using a collaborative, multi-pronged and non-partisan approach, our key initiatives focus on SAFE Campuses, SAFE Communities, SAFE Workplaces, and SAFE Veterans. Each of our initiatives is fueled by working in six distinct yet highly interactive lines of operation: public awareness, full-spectrum prevention, prescriptions & medical response, law enforcement & criminal justice, treatment & recovery, and family outreach & support. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from our volunteers, SAFE Project turns hope into action through transformative programs, training, and technical assistance. For more
information, visit safeproject.us.
Charles Epstein
BackBone Inc.
che@backboneinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn