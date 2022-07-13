Phase One Announces A New Tilt Lens -- The XT-Rodenstock 40mm Lens for XT IQ4 Camera
More news: the X-Shutter is now compatible with the Rodenstock 138mm lens; And A Future Upgrade of Cascable for iOS App Will Enhance Mobile WorkflowCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One today announced a highly specialized new lens design for the XT IQ4 Camera, dedicated to landscape photography: the XT-Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 4.0/40mm Tilt. Designed to meet the specific demands of increased depth of field and absolute sharpness for landscape applications. This lens introduces a simple and distinctive tilt design to adjust the focal plane, controlling depth of field and improving sharpness throughout the image.
Like its predecessors, the XT-Rodenstock 40mm Tilt lens offers outstanding sharpness and unbeatable image quality expected from both Phase One and Rodenstock.
“A new essential lens for dedicated landscape photographers,” said Drew Altdoerffer, VP Portfolio Management - Digitization. “It is an important addition to our XT lens series, the tilt design allows for fine focal plane control, maximizing depth of field and complementing the shift of the XT camera for exceptional image quality and composition control.”
To hear more about this newest lens and how it fits into the existing family of XT-Rodenstock lenses, please see: https://photography.phaseone.com/xt/xt-lenses/
Phase One also announced today that the Phase One X-Shutter is now available for the Rodenstock HR Digaron 138mm f/6.5 lens. Previously, this unique and specialized lens from Rodenstock was not available with a physical shutter. The integration of the Phase One X-shutter means that Phase One IQ4 owners can control the shutter speed and aperture for this lens directly from their IQ4 digital back. The lens can be purchased, equipped with the X-Shutter, from several lens suppliers.
Cascable Update Streamlines Mobility
In the coming weeks, an update for Cascable AB (iOS App) will be made available. The update will provide performance improvements and enhanced mobile integration specific for the IQ4. Special attention has been made to enhance image quality workflows, achieve faster live view frame rates, improve wifi connectivity, and access images stored directly on the IQ4. A significant workflow improvement allows for viewing images saved to the IQ4 and selective transfer of images to the iOS device. This new storage access feature process saves time and bandwidth for users of the Phase One IQ4 platform.
Availability and Pricing
The XT – Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 4.0/40mm Tilt lens is available to order from today through Phase One Partners, with expected delivery times starting from September 2022. https://photography.phaseone.com/find-phase-one/find-local-partner/.
The Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price is 11,990 USD and 10.999 EUR
The X-Shutter for Rodenstock HR Digaron 138mm f/6.5 lens is available now through lens resellers worldwide. https://photography.phaseone.com/xt/xt-lenses/
The update for Cascable for iOS will be available in the near future through the Apple App store. In-app purchases are available to Phase One IQ4 customers at no cost.
The Phase One IQ4 XT Camera System is available now through Phase One Partners worldwide: www.phaseone.com/partners. Please note that all Phase One camera systems are sold with a 5-year limited warranty, including an uptime guarantee for the IQ4 Digital Back and unlimited lens actuations for the warranty period.
For more information, please go to: https://photography.phaseone.com/xt/
