The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy makes its forever home at the Historic Allen House in Longmont, Colorado

THE BERKANA INSTITUTE OF MASSAGE THERAPY MOVES TO HISTORIC LONGMONT, COLORADO. BERKANA CONTINUES TO BE THE GLOBAL LEADER OF HOLISTIC MASSAGE THERAPY EDUCATION.
Students seek out Berkana for its pillars of excellence: A faculty of devoted experts, holistic approach, evidence and trauma informed focus, small classes, accelerated learning, and professionalism.”LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy revealed today its massage therapy licensure program has relocated to the Allen House in the heart of Downtown Longmont, Colorado. Berkana founder and owner, Jill Kristin Berkana, has partnered with Francis Martin Burke to form Jill Francis Investments, LLC, which has purchased the Victorian Mansion for the Berkana Institute’s operations. The Allen House, a Longmont historic landmark is located on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Coffman Street. The large home, which was built in 1892, is now fully occupied by the Berkana Institute.
— Jill Kristin Berkana
Berkana offers a 600-hour holistic massage therapy license preparatory program, as well as massage therapy and bodywork continuing education. She plans to share workspace at the mansion with her graduates and likeminded health care professionals. Community classes in movement, art, music, and mindfulness practices will be integral offerings in the coming months.
“Prospective students from Colorado and the entire nation seek out The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy for its pillars of excellence: A faculty of devoted experts, mindful and holistic approach, evidence and trauma informed focus, small classes, accelerated learning, and professionalism. Now that we have just achieved the dream campus, we believe our students will be bolstered for even greater success,” explained Jill Kristin Berkana. “As our licensure preparatory program strives to be on the cutting-edge for our rapidly evolving profession, it was time to find a forever home that could match our excellence, holistic intent, and remain true to our core values. We fit in so well here, I do believe this building has always wanted to be an adorable massage school.” Conveniently located at 703 3rd Avenue in the heart of the city, the new Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy location resides on a bus line and off a major highway. Students can easily commute from most of Colorado’s premier Front Range destinations in as little as 20-40 minutes. Such accessibility permits students to reside in nearby locations most affordable and appealing to their personal styles.
Ample parking, restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques all within walking distance in the thoughtfully booming city of Longmont—establish The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy as a true destination career school. Students from out of state who wish to attend the premier holistic massage therapy institute can find affordable, cozy, and safe dorm living across the street at the Coffman House.
The grand opening of the new downtown location is scheduled for the end of July 2022. Berkana is expediting enrollment for the Fall class of 2022 which begins late July and is offering every student attending this class a $1,000.00 covid concession. The Berkana Student Clinic will launch in August to serve the Longmont community affordable therapeutic massage.
About The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy
The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is an internationally recognized, holistic Massage Therapy Licensure School dedicated to cultivating professional, competent, and mindful bodywork artists and empowered entrepreneurs. The intensive, 5-month program is founded on an original comprehensive curriculum, expert instruction, and state of the art equipment in an exquisite environment. Berkana students maintain an impressive 100% success rate on the massage therapy national licensing examination, the MBLEx.
The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is approved by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Private Occupational School Board, The National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB), and the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA). Additionally, the school provides top-notch Continuing Education for the profession and greater Berkana community as an Approved Continuing Education Provider through NCBTMB. The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is approved by the VA to accept the GI Bill. Affordable tuition payment plans and opportunities for discounts are available.
