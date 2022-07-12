Route 4006 Friendship Road Bridge Inspection this Week in Big Beaver Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing restrictions on the bridge that carries Route 4006 (Friendship Road) over Toll Interstate 376 in Big Beaver Borough, Beaver County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from CDM Smith conduct routine inspection activities.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





