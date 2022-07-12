Traffic Alert for Bridge Replacement on State Route 1013 (Sensor Road/ Red Barn Road/ Airport Road) in Washington Township, Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a bridge replacement on State Route 1013 (Sensor Road/Red Barn Road/Airport Road) in Jefferson County.

July 18 – August 25, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Keys Run Bridge. The area affected is between the intersections of State Route 830 (Washington Township Highway/Airport Road) and State Route 1830 (Allens Mills Road/Airport Road).

State Route 1013 (Sensor Road/ Red Barn Road/ Airport Road) will be closed to traffic in this area for the duration of the replacement. Detour route signs will be in place. To detour motorists should use State Route 830 (Washington Township Highway/Airport Road) to State Route 1830 (Allens Mills Road/Airport Road) to State Route 1830 (Allens Mills Road/Airport Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

