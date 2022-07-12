Love Conquers All in Lorenzo Gabanizza and Jeff Christie’s New Song, “I Guess I Am The Only One”

Popular Italian artist Lorenzo Gabanizza and British Rock Icon Jeff Christie Remind Us to Believe in Love.

VERONA, ITALY, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot off the success of their first single together, “You’re Not There”, popular Italian artist Lorenzo Gabanizza and rock icon Jeff Christie will release their anticipated second single, “I Guess I Am The Only One.” To the delight of Christie fans worldwide, the song will also feature former Christie band members Paul Fenton on drums and Kev Moore on bass! “I Guess I Am The Only One” will be released on July 10th, a few days before Christie’s birthday, on MTS Records.

The duo of Gabanizza and Christie is unstoppable. Jeff Christie is the legendary former lead singer for the rock band Christie who sold 30 million copies of “Yellow River” and Lorenzo Gabanizza is a hit singer-songwriter who has amassed more than 200K Spotify streams and 11K monthly listeners with chart-topping songs. On “I Guess I Am The Only One”, this charismatic, hit-making duo bring two amazing vocal talents together to sing about love, inclusion and acceptance. Their catchy country song is about being grounded in who you are and believing in love even when others are trying to bring you down.

“I guess I’m the only one to believe in love enough to die I guess I’m the only one to believe that dreams come true And I’ll never fool myself being someone that I’m not to please you”

https://open.spotify.com/track/5hXJwPMKkPJGqi2awGTJhU?si=df083fd29bac4eb4

Song Credits: Lorenzo Gabanizza – Lead vocals, acoustic guitar, Background vocals Jeff Christie – Lead vocals, Background vocals Kev Moore – Bass, Lead guitar, Background vocals Rusty Wright – Lead guitar, rhythm guitar Paul Fenton – Drums Christopher Lydon – piano Mixed – Peter Hall Mastering: Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone


About Lorenzo Gabanizza

Lorenzo Gabanizza was a member of various groups, notably a Queen cover band called Mantras, with which he toured Europe. His “Queen project” continued with his band The Slightly Mad. Gabanizza started a fund-raising program to help fight AIDS that was recognized by the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the organization that was founded soon after Freddie Mercury‘s death.

In 2004, Gabanizza became a member of the Vic Elmes band Christie Again. He wrote the song “Meet me at the river” that became a success and featured in the album Christie Again all the hits and more.

In 2016, Gabanizza produced and recorded a self-penned album, Celtic Bridge (Italian way music), a concept album sold well both in Europe and the United States, entering the American download charts top 100.[1] In Germany, Gabanizza was seen as a fresh pop/Celtic rock style singer, and was compared to great artists as U2 or Angelo Branduardi.[2] Gabanizza’s version of “Danny Boy“ that was featured on the album gained him a place on the list of best Celtic performers in Italy. In July he appeared in front of 12,000 people at the worldwide event Celtica among others such as Vincenzo Zitello, Katia Zunino, and Celkilt.

January 2018, he released a single, “Demons”,[6] which included a cover of the Linkin Park song “One more light”, and donated all the royalties to the 320 change direction, founded by Chester’s Bennington widow Talinda Bennington.

During summer 2018, he was injured in a terrible traffic accident. February 2019 he get back to work and released another single “I am wrong” which comes along with a cover of Linkin Park’s “The messenger” and reached #69 on the European top 100 indie charts.

In November of the same year, Lorenzo released a new single, “Straight to the heart” with the same musicians of the album “Out of darkness” with mastering by Don Tyler. The single suddenly entered the European Country charts reaching #1 and the MTV Usa spotify single at #6. The videoclip of the song, directed by Oscar Serio, starring Lorenzo himself and the actress Martina Sacchetti, topped at 6th place on MTV Usa charts.

2020 had a strong start for Lorenzo. His Ep, “All the words we never said” reached 8th on European Indie Charts, 1th on MTV USA, 48th on Italian indie charts. On the day of twin towers attacks, September 11, he released the Ep “Someone waiting to their door” which reached Number one on the EACM Charts. The title track features Grammy fiddler Ian Cameron.

On October 22nd, “You’re Not There” was release by MTS Records. The single features Jeff Christie on the lead vocals, along with stellar musicians: Snake Davis, Katey Brooks, Max Gabanizza, Rusty Wright, Bruce Hoffmann, Hale White, Darrell Nutt. The song was mixed at Breakneck Studios, Philadelphia by Peter Hall (Liam Gallagher’s engineer) and mastered at Sterling Studios by 62 times Grammy Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone.

For more information, please visit Lorenzo Gabanizza’s website at https://www.lorenzogabanizza.it

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

