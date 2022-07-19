TrippBio Announces Initiation of the Phase 2 Study to Evaluate PanCytoVir™ in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

First patient screened in study to define the antiviral effect of PanCytoVir™ in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments announces that the first patient was screened in the Phase 2, dose-range finding study with PanCytoVir™ in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 (NCT05442983). The study will enroll up to 75 non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic, mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection. Patients will be randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups: 500 mg twice daily, 1000 mg twice daily, or matching-placebo twice daily and treated for 5 days. Topline results from this study are expected in 3Q22.

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to announce the start of our clinical development program for PanCytoVir™ in COVID-19. While the peak of the pandemic has hopefully passed, we must remain vigilant and continue to develop antiviral therapies that are not only clinically effective but are also cost-effective as COVID-19 evolves into an endemic disease that we will have to manage for years to come. This study will allow us to identify a safe and effective dose that we can use in our registrational studies.”

PanCytoVir™

PanCytoVir™ (formerly known as TD-213) is a repurposed pharmaceutical approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVir™ is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 [1] influenza [2], and RSV [3] in vitro and in animal models of infection. PanCytoVir™ analogs are compounds with improved solubility characteristics and the potential for new formulation development.

About TrippBio, Inc.

TrippBio, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida-based, clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of therapeutics to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on the identification of drugs to combat infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia Research Foundation is a major shareholder of TrippBio, Inc.

