A new age-leading Ayurvedic brand – RESHMONA, announces its first ever Monsoon offer
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESHMONA, a leading new age brand of ayurvedic skincare and personal grooming products, known for its unique traditional formulations announces its first-ever Monsoon offer of 25% discount on all its premium products.
RESHMONA is known for its legacy in ayurvedic skincare since 1984 across the globe. RESHMONA VEDIC range is committed to creating a natural, affordable and effective range of skincare, haircare and body care products.
The brand RESHMONA has a compelling backstory about a daughter's drive to realize her father's dream. RESHMONA skincare cream was first conceived and formulated by Dr. Satish Pandit, an Ayurveda exponent from Pune. After years of research, Dr. Pandit developed a unique ayurvedic skincare formulation and named it RESHMONA – after his two daughters Reshma and Mona.
Launched in 1984, RESHMONA went on to become one of the most popular medicinal skincare brands in India and overseas. Within a few years, the brand won several industry and government awards and was growing rapidly in the market.
However, following business-related disputes with his partner, Dr. Pandit had to pull out the brand from the market. To do justice to Dr. Pandit’s passion for RESHMONA, his daughter Ms. Mona Pandit, a public relations and media professional, decided to re-launch the brand in the market. During the relaunch, Ms. Mona launched a completely new range of skincare products under an Ayurveda start-up named RESHMONA Pharmaceuticals. Today, RESHMONA VEDIC range of products boasts 11 exquisite products across face, skin, lips, and hair care categories, under the brand RESHMONA.
MONA PANDIT- Co-founder & CEO of RESHMONA Pharmaceuticals said: “We take immense pride in re-introducing RESHMONA in the market. Our products are known for its unique traditional formulations using ancient ayurvedic herbs which have proven its efficacy.
We are committed to create natural, effective, and affordable skincare, haircare, and body care solutions to benefit our users.
With our monsoon offer, we aim to make RESHMONA VEDIC products affordable for all the segments in the market. Through this marketing initiative, we would like to preserve the tradition of ancient Ayurveda by making our products available at an affordable price”.
RESHMONA monsoon offer commences on 15th July 2022 and ends on 15th August 2022.
Customers can avail this offer on RESHMONA VEDIC products on www.reshmona.com and amazon.in/reshmonavedic.
RESHMONA VEDIC range includes 11 unique products in the categories of face, skin, lips, and hair care. All the products have anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, and anti-bacterial properties.
For more information visit our official website www.reshmona.com.
