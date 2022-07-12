Help Your Kids Discover Nature at MDC Frog Gigging Clinic July 29

Body

Sweet Springs, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids ages 6-15 to experience frog gigging at Blind Pony Hatchery Conservation Area on Friday, July 29 from 8-11 p.m. Participants will be given the opportunity to taste cooked frog legs and experience frog gigging firsthand at the hatchery ponds.

Frog gigging, or frogging, is an age inclusive and entertaining way of interacting with Missouri’s wildlife. Not only does this activity keep the kids busy, but it also can provide food for families.

Frogs may be harvested with either fishing or hunting permits, provided that the method matches the permit. With a fishing permit, frogs may be taken by gig, trotline, throw line, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole and line. With a hunting permit, frogs may be taken by crossbow, pellet gun, or .22 or smaller caliber rim-fire rifle or pistol. For hunters with either permit, frogs can be harvested by hand, hand net, bow, or atlatl.

This year’s frog season began at sunset on June 30 and will continue through Oct. 31. Daily limit is eight bullfrogs or green frogs and 16 in possession. Children under the age of 16 and resident adults over 65 are not required to have a permit.

Frogging equipment for this event will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a flashlight. To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D186199 For more information, contact Agent Chase Wright at 660-641-3345 or by email at Chase.Wright@mdc.mo.gov.

Blind Pony Fish Hatchery is located at 16285 BP Hatchery Drive. From Sweet Springs at I-70, go north one mile on Highway 127, then east 6.5 miles on Route ZZ.