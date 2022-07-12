Global Top Dresser Market Is Estimated At US$ 446.5 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of US$ 673.7 Million By 2032; States Fact.MR

“With the growing popularity of commercial sports such as golf and football, field maintenance has become an integral part and is also a key factor to support the growth of the top dresser market over the forecast period.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Top Dresser market is expected to be worth US$ 446.5 Mn in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032. The growing need for lawn and turf care has continued to drive the adoption of top dressers.



With increasing number of golf courses and sports fields getting commercialized, the demand for top dressers is bound to grow by leaps and bounds. Compost could also be top dressed onto ground.

There is an ever-increasing requirement of turf and lawn care of late. It is a known fact that blowers thrive in garden and lawn equipment market as they prove to be ideal for small as well as large businesses. On these grounds, the Top Dresser market is likely to reach US$ 673.7 Mn by the year 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America leads with 27.4% share in the global top dresser market, owing to the high demand for gardening equipment.

With a 25.2% market share, Europe is expected to witness significant growth opportunities owing to the rising popularity of lawn care equipment in commercial and residential spaces.

and residential spaces. The U.S. is a major market for top dressers due to the presence of small and medium-sized manufacturers and easy access to after-sales services.

Increasing urbanization and growing per capita spending are key factors to supplement the growth of the top dresser market in China.

Market Developments

The global Top Dresser market is pretty diversified. On one hand, the players are focusing on single product, whereas, on the other hand, there are players competing in the other categories of products as well.

The FX650 from TurfTime Equipment, which holds the distinction of being the biggest top dresser all across, is abreast with remote control facilitating material handler being remotely handled from tractor.

The growing need for lawn and turf care has continued to drive the adoption of top dressers. With the ability to toggle between variable speed options, blowers stand to flourish in the lawn and garden equipment market because they're ideal for both large and small businesses.

Key Segments Covered in Top Dresser Industry Research

by Product : Brushes Spinners Spreaders Material Handlers

by Construction : Mini Toppers Turf Toppers Others

by Application : Commercial Golf Courses Sports Turfs/Grounds Others Residential

by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Top Dresser market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product (brushes, spinners, spreaders, and material handlers), by construction (mini toppers, turf toppers, and likewise), by Application (commercial (golf courses, sports turfs/grounds, and likewise) and residential), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

