Amphitrite Digital Exceeds Business Plan with Revenues Increasing by More Than 56 Percent in First Half of Year
Success leads Amphitrite to increase 2022 full-year revenue projections
The success and ongoing growth projection of Amphitrite Digital gives us confidence to increase our 2022 annual revenue guidance from $5 million to a range of $5.3 million to $6 million”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital’s revenue increased more than 56 percent in the first half of 2022, exceeding its business plan projections, announced Scott Stawski, the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
— Scott Stawski- Chief Revenue Officer/Chairman
Chicago-based Amphitrite was formed to bring digital technology to the tour activity operator industry. “Our revenue growth continues to prove-out the competitive advantage provided by Amphitrite’s digital operating foundation. This success and ongoing growth projection give us confidence to increase our 2022 annual revenue guidance from $5 million to a range of $5.3 million to $6 million,” Stawski said.
For the first half of 2022, revenue at Amphitrite’s Seas the Day Charters USVI increased by more than 60 percent and Windy of Chicago’s revenue increased by more than 32 percent.
Amphitrite’s Seas the Day Charters USVI is the leading day charter company in the U.S. Virgin Islands and rated number one with TripAdvisor. With 12 catamarans and power boats to choose from, guests enjoy day charters and activities throughout the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
Amphitrite also operates S/V Windy – the Official Tall Ship Ambassador for the City of Chicago. Sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago, S/V Windy is a 148-foot, traditional four-masted topsail schooner. She offers skyline sails, fireworks cruises, pirate cruises and a variety of other public and private cruises in Chicago.
Both operations saw the best revenue and revenue growth in the history of their operations, Stawski said, and social media followers increased 212 percent to more than 12,000 actively engaged followers.
The first half of 2022 was a phenomenal period for the firm with many notable highlights. Seas the Day Charters was awarded Best Day Sail company by the USVI Daily News “Best of the VI” reader choice awards. Seas the Day Charters was also selected for TripAdvisor’s Travel Choice Award for 2022. In addition, Seas the Day was recently awarded the watersports concession and dock management contract at Point Pleasant Resort in the USVI which will open November 2022. Co-sponsored by Navy Pier, Windy of Chicago launched its Free Discovery Sails for non-profit youth groups and has successfully launched a new Friday Nite Pirates Pub Sail.
At the corporate level, the first half of 2022 saw Amphitrite successfully complete its corporate organization in the U.S. Virgin Islands, implement an employee stock incentive plan and health insurance plan, as well as successfully filing with the SEC for a Reg CF “Friends and Family” direct public stock offering. Interested investors can receive more information and subscribe to the direct public offering at amphitriteinvest.com.
The company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean as part of its mission to provide guests the “Best Day of Their Vacation.” Amphitrite companies serve more than 50,000 guests annually and are the leading providers in each of their markets.
For more information about Amphitrite and its tours and activities, visit amphitritedigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
