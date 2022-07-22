New exposé on US Social Security disability benefits shows a system in crisis

In the book, Social Security Disability Revealed, Spencer Bishins demystifies a complicated system and gives regular folks tools for the best chance of approval of their disability case.

In this new book, the author - a 10 year employee of the Social Security Administration - demystifies the disability process, how it works, and why it doesn't.

SSA requires claimants to have almost no income, but penalizes people for not seeking sufficient medical care, even if that person did not seek care because, with no income, they could not afford it!” — Spencer Bishins