Westbound I-10 to close between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (July 15-18)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and expect delays if they are traveling on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley this weekend. Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 15, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 18, so crews can shift the work zone in preparation for Guadalupe Road bridge work.

The following ramps also will be closed:

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road.

The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road.

Westbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can use Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and northbound to connect to I-10 at 59th Avenue.

This weekend’s closure is another in a series of closures on the schedule this summer. Valley motorists should plan for additional weekend closures and other restrictions through fall.

Work on ADOT’s largest urban freeway reconstruction project is progressing in the West, Central and East segments. View construction-progress photos here.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.